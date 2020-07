Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access online portal trash valet valet service volleyball court cats allowed business center hot tub playground

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Located on Tempe's most popular arterial, Solara at Mill Avenue features newly remodeled studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes complete with berber carpet and wood style flooring. Within our community you will find three sparkling swimming pools, Cafe Solara our contemporary internet cafe, a 24 hour Fitness Club Solara, sand volleyball and Wi-Fi connections. We are conveniently located near Arizona State University, Hwy 60 and the Sky Harbor Airport. Our professional and caring staff is waiting to assist you in making the perfect choice for your new Tempe apartment home.