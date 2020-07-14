All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like Ponderosa Ranch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
Ponderosa Ranch
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 AM

Ponderosa Ranch

4839 S Darrow Dr · (480) 739-3310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4839 S Darrow Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C-226 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit O-265 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit F-148 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit J-120 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit J-220 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit H-204 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ponderosa Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
clubhouse
internet access
Tour our community and see why Ponderosa Ranch Apartments is the ideal place to call home.

We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $102 Admin fee, $8 Utility transfer fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: 1 Pet: $250, 2 Pets $400
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $35, 2 Pets: $65
restrictions: American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Rottweilers, Cane Corso, Presa Canarios, Bull Mastiffs, Wolf Hybrids. Proof of spay or neuter and up to date vaccines are required for pet approval.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface Lot, Covered Carport: $7, Reserved Carport: $20.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ponderosa Ranch have any available units?
Ponderosa Ranch has 21 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does Ponderosa Ranch have?
Some of Ponderosa Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ponderosa Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Ponderosa Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ponderosa Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Ponderosa Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Ponderosa Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Ponderosa Ranch offers parking.
Does Ponderosa Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ponderosa Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ponderosa Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Ponderosa Ranch has a pool.
Does Ponderosa Ranch have accessible units?
No, Ponderosa Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Ponderosa Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ponderosa Ranch has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Ponderosa Ranch?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Norte Town Lake
909 East Playa Del Norte Drive
Tempe, AZ 85281
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Regency
1100 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Brix
1424 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pool
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity