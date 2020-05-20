All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Parkside Apartments

1801 S Cutler Dr · (480) 351-3960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1801 S Cutler Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5E · Avail. Sep 26

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 9K · Avail. Aug 21

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
Welcome home to Parkside Apartments! Our apartments will provide a gorgeous community ideally located in Tempe, AZ. Parkside Apartments is just minutes from Arizona State University, fabulous shopping, great dining, excellent local schools, and lots of popular entertainment options. You will love living in the midst of it all with everything you want and need nearby.If you are looking for available single story apartments for rent that meet the needs of your individual lifestyle, you will find that our community of apartments in the heart of Tempe, is the best in the region for the price. Choose a one or two bedroom floor plan with air conditioning, ceiling fans, vertical blinds and plenty of storage. Some of our apartment homes have modern day upgrades.We offer our residents a superb array of community amenities. Relax by the sparkling swimming pool or in the spa, or entertain in the resident clubhouse. Take advantage of the high speed internet access, laundry facility and our new fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Parkside Apartments have any available units?
Parkside Apartments has 2 units available starting at $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkside Apartments have?
Some of Parkside Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Parkside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Parkside Apartments offers parking.
Does Parkside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkside Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkside Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Parkside Apartments has a pool.
Does Parkside Apartments have accessible units?
No, Parkside Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Parkside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkside Apartments has units with dishwashers.

