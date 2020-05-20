Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors patio / balcony extra storage garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport

Welcome home to Parkside Apartments! Our apartments will provide a gorgeous community ideally located in Tempe, AZ. Parkside Apartments is just minutes from Arizona State University, fabulous shopping, great dining, excellent local schools, and lots of popular entertainment options. You will love living in the midst of it all with everything you want and need nearby.If you are looking for available single story apartments for rent that meet the needs of your individual lifestyle, you will find that our community of apartments in the heart of Tempe, is the best in the region for the price. Choose a one or two bedroom floor plan with air conditioning, ceiling fans, vertical blinds and plenty of storage. Some of our apartment homes have modern day upgrades.We offer our residents a superb array of community amenities. Relax by the sparkling swimming pool or in the spa, or entertain in the resident clubhouse. Take advantage of the high speed internet access, laundry facility and our new fitness center.