Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly pool bbq/grill new construction accessible parking on-site laundry accepts section 8 carport cc payments courtyard e-payments key fob access online portal package receiving shuffle board

The brand new 2 Bedroom 2 Bath apartments at Granada Lakes are a blend of sophisticated in-home features, and exquisite floor plans designed with ample usable space for the enjoyment of your new home. At Granada Lakes Apartments in "The Lakes" Community you will enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining with great shops and restaurants minutes away. Step into the airy nine-foot ceilings with modern design, faux wood flooring, washer dryer, oversized closets, ceiling fans and upgraded lighting. Premium stainless-steel appliances, Thermofused cabinetry, and granite countertops, grace your modern kitchen. The expansive bright living room opens up to a spacious rear patio with stunning views. The new construction provides excellent sound attenuation, and energy efficiency.You will look forward to coming home each day.