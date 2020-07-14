All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Granada Lakes

5701 S Rural Rd · (864) 671-2495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5701 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ 85283

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 231 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 134 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 332 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Granada Lakes.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
The brand new 2 Bedroom 2 Bath apartments at Granada Lakes are a blend of sophisticated in-home features, and exquisite floor plans designed with ample usable space for the enjoyment of your new home. At Granada Lakes Apartments in "The Lakes" Community you will enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining with great shops and restaurants minutes away. Step into the airy nine-foot ceilings with modern design, faux wood flooring, washer dryer, oversized closets, ceiling fans and upgraded lighting. Premium stainless-steel appliances, Thermofused cabinetry, and granite countertops, grace your modern kitchen. The expansive bright living room opens up to a spacious rear patio with stunning views. The new construction provides excellent sound attenuation, and energy efficiency.You will look forward to coming home each day.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: Up to one months rent
Pets not allowed
deposit: $150
fee: One time Fee $150
limit: Max 2 allowed
rent: $25/monthly
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Max weight limit of 40 pounds. Pets Upon Approval.
Parking Details: Carport, Rv Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Granada Lakes have any available units?
Granada Lakes has 7 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does Granada Lakes have?
Some of Granada Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Granada Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Granada Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Granada Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Granada Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Granada Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Granada Lakes offers parking.
Does Granada Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Granada Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Granada Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Granada Lakes has a pool.
Does Granada Lakes have accessible units?
Yes, Granada Lakes has accessible units.
Does Granada Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Granada Lakes has units with dishwashers.

