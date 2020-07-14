All apartments in Tempe
Dolce Villagio

1001 West 2nd Street · (602) 975-2209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1001 West 2nd Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1025 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1694 sqft

Unit 0232 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1694 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dolce Villagio.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
e-payments
online portal
Dolce Villagio Lofts is at the epicenter of all things Tempe, come experience small community living with very large comforts. Our spacious 2 and 3 bedroom lofts are why you come and the convenience is why you will stay. The small-town feel and hip vibe of Tempe make your new place at Dolce a great place to live. Enjoy the array of activities at Tempe Town Lake hiking, biking, paddle boarding and year-round festivals at the nearby Riverwalk, Tempe's Mill Avenue District and Arizona State University.

Don't miss any of the Sun Devil home games, the stadium is just a short distance away. We are close to the light rail so you can easily get to downtown Phoenix, midtown and uptown for work or entertainment.

Come see Dolce Villagio Lofts, it's all here.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit/Background Screening
Move-in Fees: $250-$500 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions:
Parking Details: 2 Car Garage for Each Unit / Off Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dolce Villagio have any available units?
Dolce Villagio has 2 units available starting at $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does Dolce Villagio have?
Some of Dolce Villagio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dolce Villagio currently offering any rent specials?
Dolce Villagio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dolce Villagio pet-friendly?
Yes, Dolce Villagio is pet friendly.
Does Dolce Villagio offer parking?
Yes, Dolce Villagio offers parking.
Does Dolce Villagio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dolce Villagio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dolce Villagio have a pool?
Yes, Dolce Villagio has a pool.
Does Dolce Villagio have accessible units?
No, Dolce Villagio does not have accessible units.
Does Dolce Villagio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dolce Villagio has units with dishwashers.
