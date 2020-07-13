Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access online portal garage bike storage community garden e-payments guest parking lobby pool table trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. At Camden Sotelo, in Tempe, Arizona, just minutes from Arizona State University, our 1 and 2 bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes have just the space you need to spread out and entertain family and friends. We have some of the largest apartment floor plans in Tempe featuring chef-inspired kitchens, private patios and plenty of closet space for your wardrobe. Our pet-friendly community includes amenities such as a heated swimming pool and spa, plus complimentary Wi-Fi at the clubhouse and pool area. Camden Sotelo is all about convenience! You will love living a few miles from the shopping and dining of Tempe Marketplace, Scottsdale Fashion Center, Casino Arizona, Talking Stick Resort, Tempe Town Lake, and Mill Avenue. Your apartment search in Arizona is now over. Camden Sotelo is a place you can call home. Please ...