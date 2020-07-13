All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like Camden Sotelo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
Camden Sotelo
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Camden Sotelo

Open Now until 6pm
615 E Weber Dr · (360) 208-2738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

615 E Weber Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3021 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 1020 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 1036 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1018 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Unit 1031 · Avail. Nov 10

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Unit 4024 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Sotelo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
online portal
garage
bike storage
community garden
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
pool table
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. At Camden Sotelo, in Tempe, Arizona, just minutes from Arizona State University, our 1 and 2 bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes have just the space you need to spread out and entertain family and friends. We have some of the largest apartment floor plans in Tempe featuring chef-inspired kitchens, private patios and plenty of closet space for your wardrobe. Our pet-friendly community includes amenities such as a heated swimming pool and spa, plus complimentary Wi-Fi at the clubhouse and pool area. Camden Sotelo is all about convenience! You will love living a few miles from the shopping and dining of Tempe Marketplace, Scottsdale Fashion Center, Casino Arizona, Talking Stick Resort, Tempe Town Lake, and Mill Avenue. Your apartment search in Arizona is now over. Camden Sotelo is a place you can call home. Please ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fees: $310
Additional: Cable and Internet $97, Valet Living (trash pickup) $32, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet (refundable)
fee: $300 + tax per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $40 + tax per month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit. Call us with any pet-related questions!
Parking Details: Other. One bed apartments include 1 assigned parking space for $25/month & two bed apartment homes include 2 assigned spaces for $50/month in the underground garage. Open parking on a first-come, first-served basis available for residents and their visitors.
Storage Details: Storage unit (8x8, on 4th floor of every building): $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Sotelo have any available units?
Camden Sotelo has 18 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Sotelo have?
Some of Camden Sotelo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Sotelo currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Sotelo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Sotelo pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Sotelo is pet friendly.
Does Camden Sotelo offer parking?
Yes, Camden Sotelo offers parking.
Does Camden Sotelo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Sotelo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Sotelo have a pool?
Yes, Camden Sotelo has a pool.
Does Camden Sotelo have accessible units?
No, Camden Sotelo does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Sotelo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Sotelo has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Camden Sotelo?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tides Lakeside
999 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Regency
1100 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pool
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity