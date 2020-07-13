Camden Sotelo

Lease Length: 5-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fees: $310
Additional: Cable and Internet $97, Valet Living (trash pickup) $32, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet (refundable)
fee: $300 + tax per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $40 + tax per month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit. Call us with any pet-related questions!
Parking Details: Other. One bed apartments include 1 assigned parking space for $25/month & two bed apartment homes include 2 assigned spaces for $50/month in the underground garage.
Open parking on a first-come, first-served basis available for residents and their visitors.
Storage Details: Storage unit (8x8, on 4th floor of every building): $30/month