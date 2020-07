Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool hot tub internet access on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance

With a prime location in the heart of Tempe, AZ, Agave gets top marks for comfort and convenience. Our community is within walking distance from Arizona State University and on the Orbit bus line. We offer complimentary movie rentals and reserved, covered parking. Along with easy access to transportation, Agave has inviting common areas where you can unwind. Take a dip in one of our swimming pools, or check out the clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. To learn more about life at Agave, make an appointment by submitting your details on the Contact Us page (top right). You’ll feel at home in no time.