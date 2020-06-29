All apartments in Tempe
Location

931 West Diamond Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Tempe Royal Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Open and spacious, gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets and countertops. Large living area with amazing stained concrete flooring and fireplace. Ceiling fans throughout! Very nice master bedroom and bathroom with huge tiled walk-in shower. 2-car garage! Pest control and landscaping service included! Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 dog 40 lb max)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 West Diamond Drive have any available units?
931 West Diamond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 West Diamond Drive have?
Some of 931 West Diamond Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 West Diamond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
931 West Diamond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 West Diamond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 West Diamond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 931 West Diamond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 931 West Diamond Drive offers parking.
Does 931 West Diamond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 West Diamond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 West Diamond Drive have a pool?
No, 931 West Diamond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 931 West Diamond Drive have accessible units?
No, 931 West Diamond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 931 West Diamond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 West Diamond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
