Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
918 W GEMINI Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:59 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
918 W GEMINI Drive
918 West Gemini Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
918 West Gemini Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Pepperwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath, covered patio. one car garage with a pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 918 W GEMINI Drive have any available units?
918 W GEMINI Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 918 W GEMINI Drive have?
Some of 918 W GEMINI Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 918 W GEMINI Drive currently offering any rent specials?
918 W GEMINI Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 W GEMINI Drive pet-friendly?
No, 918 W GEMINI Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 918 W GEMINI Drive offer parking?
Yes, 918 W GEMINI Drive offers parking.
Does 918 W GEMINI Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 W GEMINI Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 W GEMINI Drive have a pool?
Yes, 918 W GEMINI Drive has a pool.
Does 918 W GEMINI Drive have accessible units?
No, 918 W GEMINI Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 918 W GEMINI Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 W GEMINI Drive has units with dishwashers.
