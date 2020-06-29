All apartments in Tempe
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:59 PM

918 W GEMINI Drive

918 West Gemini Drive · No Longer Available
Location

918 West Gemini Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Pepperwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath, covered patio. one car garage with a pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 W GEMINI Drive have any available units?
918 W GEMINI Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 W GEMINI Drive have?
Some of 918 W GEMINI Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 W GEMINI Drive currently offering any rent specials?
918 W GEMINI Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 W GEMINI Drive pet-friendly?
No, 918 W GEMINI Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 918 W GEMINI Drive offer parking?
Yes, 918 W GEMINI Drive offers parking.
Does 918 W GEMINI Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 W GEMINI Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 W GEMINI Drive have a pool?
Yes, 918 W GEMINI Drive has a pool.
Does 918 W GEMINI Drive have accessible units?
No, 918 W GEMINI Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 918 W GEMINI Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 W GEMINI Drive has units with dishwashers.

