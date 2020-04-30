9116 S Parkside Dr.

Amenities

Coming Soon!!! 2250 SFT home in Tempe Village, on Warner and Priest - Premium lot with no neighbors in front, in the quietest area of popular gated subdivision with close access to the park. EAST Facing beauty has a lot of upgrades welcoming with premium wood flooring downstairs and GRANITE in the kitchen with recessed lighting and tiled floors. Premium iron railing leads to the spacious 2nd floor with all bedrooms upstairs. Loft can be used as 4th bedroom.Master has a nice view with no neighbors in front. Yard is spacious with opportunity and is paved and low maintenance. Front yard has a long drive way and easy side access to the family rooms also. All this in premier Tempe location. Easy appointment schedule - call your agent for instant showing.



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, TEXT JENNIFER ASIS with LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR INFO ON SHOWING AND APPLYING. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

RENTAL TAX IS %1.8



CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED -NOT AVAILABLE TO SHOW



AVAILABLE FOR JUNE MOVE IN



