Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

9116 S Parkside Dr.

9116 South Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9116 South Parkside Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Coming Soon!!! 2250 SFT home in Tempe Village, on Warner and Priest - Premium lot with no neighbors in front, in the quietest area of popular gated subdivision with close access to the park. EAST Facing beauty has a lot of upgrades welcoming with premium wood flooring downstairs and GRANITE in the kitchen with recessed lighting and tiled floors. Premium iron railing leads to the spacious 2nd floor with all bedrooms upstairs. Loft can be used as 4th bedroom.Master has a nice view with no neighbors in front. Yard is spacious with opportunity and is paved and low maintenance. Front yard has a long drive way and easy side access to the family rooms also. All this in premier Tempe location. Easy appointment schedule - call your agent for instant showing.

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, TEXT JENNIFER ASIS with LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR INFO ON SHOWING AND APPLYING. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.
RENTAL TAX IS %1.8

CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED -NOT AVAILABLE TO SHOW

AVAILABLE FOR JUNE MOVE IN

(RLNE2082978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9116 S Parkside Dr. have any available units?
9116 S Parkside Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 9116 S Parkside Dr. have?
Some of 9116 S Parkside Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9116 S Parkside Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9116 S Parkside Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9116 S Parkside Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9116 S Parkside Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9116 S Parkside Dr. offer parking?
No, 9116 S Parkside Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9116 S Parkside Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9116 S Parkside Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9116 S Parkside Dr. have a pool?
No, 9116 S Parkside Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9116 S Parkside Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9116 S Parkside Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9116 S Parkside Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9116 S Parkside Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
