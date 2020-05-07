909 W MALIBU Drive

909 West Malibu Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282 Southern Village Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Tempe location. Easy access to Arizona State University or Downtown Phoenix . Freshly painted interior. Community Pool and a play ground area.Two covered parking spaces and additional uncovered spots are available.Storage room and a gated patio. Six month lease only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
