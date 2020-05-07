All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

909 W MALIBU Drive

909 West Malibu Drive · No Longer Available
Location

909 West Malibu Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Southern Village Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Great Tempe location. Easy access to Arizona State University or Downtown Phoenix . Freshly painted interior. Community Pool and a play ground area.Two covered parking spaces and additional uncovered spots are available.Storage room and a gated patio. Six month lease only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 W MALIBU Drive have any available units?
909 W MALIBU Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 W MALIBU Drive have?
Some of 909 W MALIBU Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 W MALIBU Drive currently offering any rent specials?
909 W MALIBU Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 W MALIBU Drive pet-friendly?
No, 909 W MALIBU Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 909 W MALIBU Drive offer parking?
Yes, 909 W MALIBU Drive offers parking.
Does 909 W MALIBU Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 W MALIBU Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 W MALIBU Drive have a pool?
Yes, 909 W MALIBU Drive has a pool.
Does 909 W MALIBU Drive have accessible units?
No, 909 W MALIBU Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 909 W MALIBU Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 W MALIBU Drive has units with dishwashers.

