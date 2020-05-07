909 W MALIBU Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool

Great Tempe location. Easy access to Arizona State University or Downtown Phoenix . Freshly painted interior. Community Pool and a play ground area.Two covered parking spaces and additional uncovered spots are available.Storage room and a gated patio. Six month lease only.