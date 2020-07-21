All apartments in Tempe
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

903 South Kenwood Circle

903 South Kenwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

903 South Kenwood Circle, Tempe, AZ 85281
Alegre

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
wow! cute, clean and cozy tempe 1/1 apartment with all tile floors, like new paint, updated blinds, vaulted ceilings, onsite laundry, water/sewer/trash included, carport parking, near by shops and restaurants, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 South Kenwood Circle have any available units?
903 South Kenwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 South Kenwood Circle have?
Some of 903 South Kenwood Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 South Kenwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
903 South Kenwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 South Kenwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 903 South Kenwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 903 South Kenwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 903 South Kenwood Circle offers parking.
Does 903 South Kenwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 South Kenwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 South Kenwood Circle have a pool?
No, 903 South Kenwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 903 South Kenwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 903 South Kenwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 903 South Kenwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 South Kenwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
