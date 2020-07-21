903 South Kenwood Circle

Amenities

wow! cute, clean and cozy tempe 1/1 apartment with all tile floors, like new paint, updated blinds, vaulted ceilings, onsite laundry, water/sewer/trash included, carport parking, near by shops and restaurants, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.