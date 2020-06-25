All apartments in Tempe
903 South Ash Avenue

903 S Ash Ave · No Longer Available
Location

903 S Ash Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281
Maple Ash

Amenities

all utils included
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy studio, strictly for one, relatively quiet, person only, It has one bedroom, one small bath, (shower only) and small kitchen area with refrigerator, stove, sink. All utilities included.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 South Ash Avenue have any available units?
903 South Ash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 903 South Ash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
903 South Ash Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 South Ash Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 903 South Ash Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 903 South Ash Avenue offer parking?
No, 903 South Ash Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 903 South Ash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 South Ash Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 South Ash Avenue have a pool?
No, 903 South Ash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 903 South Ash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 903 South Ash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 903 South Ash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 South Ash Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 South Ash Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 South Ash Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
