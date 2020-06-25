903 South Ash Avenue

Cozy studio, strictly for one, relatively quiet, person only, It has one bedroom, one small bath, (shower only) and small kitchen area with refrigerator, stove, sink. All utilities included. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
