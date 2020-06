Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This home sits in one of the most desirable areas in Tempe! The split floor plan and large living room space are ideal for roommates. In addition to the open, updated kitchen, this home also has an indoor laundry room and parking spaces for (4) cars. ***Occupied do not disturb tenants***