Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2 Bedroom 1 bath unit ! Ready now ! Close to ASU, Freeways, Airport and shopping ! All applicants over 18 must apply . 1 small dog allowed -no aggressive breeds and under 30 lbs. Pet fee $200+ $20 pet rent. Move in funds Security Deposit $1295 + $200 admin fee+ rent and Tempe tax. Any questions Bdurrant@cornerstone-mgt.com .

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.