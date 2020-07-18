850 S River Dr unit 2043

Amenities

walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

Questa Vida Condo - This 1130 square feet second floor condo is located in the much desired gated community of Questa Vida. There are two master bedrooms with full bathrooms and walk in closets. The great room off the kitchen has a cozy fireplace. There are ceramic tiles in all the common areas with new carpet in the bedrooms. The home is equipped with all major appliances. This unit is close to the pool in the Tammie Building. Located near ASU, light rail, major entertainment, dinning and shopping and only a short distance Freeways 101, 202 and 60.



Move in costs include: first months rent $1050; Security Deposit $1050, Admin Fee $200; plus applicable city taxes.



Call 480.725.1225 to set an appointment to view this property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4187915)