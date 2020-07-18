All apartments in Tempe
850 S River Dr unit 2043

850 Rockford River Drive · (480) 838-9558 ext. 103
Location

850 Rockford River Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 850 S River Dr unit 2043 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Questa Vida Condo - This 1130 square feet second floor condo is located in the much desired gated community of Questa Vida. There are two master bedrooms with full bathrooms and walk in closets. The great room off the kitchen has a cozy fireplace. There are ceramic tiles in all the common areas with new carpet in the bedrooms. The home is equipped with all major appliances. This unit is close to the pool in the Tammie Building. Located near ASU, light rail, major entertainment, dinning and shopping and only a short distance Freeways 101, 202 and 60.

Move in costs include: first months rent $1050; Security Deposit $1050, Admin Fee $200; plus applicable city taxes.

Call 480.725.1225 to set an appointment to view this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4187915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 S River Dr unit 2043 have any available units?
850 S River Dr unit 2043 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 S River Dr unit 2043 have?
Some of 850 S River Dr unit 2043's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 S River Dr unit 2043 currently offering any rent specials?
850 S River Dr unit 2043 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 S River Dr unit 2043 pet-friendly?
No, 850 S River Dr unit 2043 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 850 S River Dr unit 2043 offer parking?
No, 850 S River Dr unit 2043 does not offer parking.
Does 850 S River Dr unit 2043 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 S River Dr unit 2043 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 S River Dr unit 2043 have a pool?
Yes, 850 S River Dr unit 2043 has a pool.
Does 850 S River Dr unit 2043 have accessible units?
No, 850 S River Dr unit 2043 does not have accessible units.
Does 850 S River Dr unit 2043 have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 S River Dr unit 2043 does not have units with dishwashers.
