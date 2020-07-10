Rent Calculator
824 West Laird Street
824 West Laird Street
824 West Laird Street
·
Location
824 West Laird Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Mitchell Park West
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Remodeled 4 bedroom 4 bath house, within a mile of ASU. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and open living area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 824 West Laird Street have any available units?
824 West Laird Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 824 West Laird Street have?
Some of 824 West Laird Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 824 West Laird Street currently offering any rent specials?
824 West Laird Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 West Laird Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 West Laird Street is pet friendly.
Does 824 West Laird Street offer parking?
No, 824 West Laird Street does not offer parking.
Does 824 West Laird Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 West Laird Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 West Laird Street have a pool?
No, 824 West Laird Street does not have a pool.
Does 824 West Laird Street have accessible units?
No, 824 West Laird Street does not have accessible units.
Does 824 West Laird Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 West Laird Street has units with dishwashers.
