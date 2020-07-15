All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

819 N College Ave Unit H116

819 North College Avenue · (480) 588-5333 ext. 1
Location

819 North College Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,599

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1536 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
pool
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 level townhomes available for rent in the Papago Park Village community on College & Curry, located just across the lake from ASU! This is an amazing location next to Papago Park (park, lake, dog run, baseball, basketball, running/biking trails). One minute walk to Tempe Town Lake, ten minute walk to ASU campus & light rail station!! All 3 bedroom units have 2 levels with vaulted ceilings. Large living room with a fireplace. Open kitchen with countertop & bar facing the living room. All units include a private patio and storage closet. All appliances included with full size washer/dryer. In addition to lake and park, the community has three nice pool areas.
*Water/Sewage/Trash Included with Rent* All units come with 2 assigned spaces.

If you have questions or would like to arrange a viewing, please send us an email at Tim@azrentalhomes.com or call/text 480-588-5333 Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 N College Ave Unit H116 have any available units?
819 N College Ave Unit H116 has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 N College Ave Unit H116 have?
Some of 819 N College Ave Unit H116's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 N College Ave Unit H116 currently offering any rent specials?
819 N College Ave Unit H116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 N College Ave Unit H116 pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 N College Ave Unit H116 is pet friendly.
Does 819 N College Ave Unit H116 offer parking?
Yes, 819 N College Ave Unit H116 offers parking.
Does 819 N College Ave Unit H116 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 N College Ave Unit H116 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 N College Ave Unit H116 have a pool?
Yes, 819 N College Ave Unit H116 has a pool.
Does 819 N College Ave Unit H116 have accessible units?
No, 819 N College Ave Unit H116 does not have accessible units.
Does 819 N College Ave Unit H116 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 N College Ave Unit H116 has units with dishwashers.
