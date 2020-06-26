All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 813 East Todd Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
813 East Todd Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 1:22 AM

813 East Todd Drive

813 East Todd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

813 East Todd Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 East Todd Drive have any available units?
813 East Todd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 813 East Todd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
813 East Todd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 East Todd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 East Todd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 813 East Todd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 813 East Todd Drive offers parking.
Does 813 East Todd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 East Todd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 East Todd Drive have a pool?
Yes, 813 East Todd Drive has a pool.
Does 813 East Todd Drive have accessible units?
No, 813 East Todd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 813 East Todd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 East Todd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 East Todd Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 East Todd Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Talavera
3501 S McClintock Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
HARPER
4690 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College