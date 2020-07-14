All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

804 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B

804 S Hacienda Dr
Location

804 S Hacienda Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
wow! cute, clean and cozy tempe 3/2 townhouse with custom tile floors, updated paint, vaulted ceilings, updated bathrooms, private patio, storage, water/sewer/trash included, carport parking, great location, views and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
