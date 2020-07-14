804 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B

Amenities
wow! cute, clean and cozy tempe 3/2 townhouse with custom tile floors, updated paint, vaulted ceilings, updated bathrooms, private patio, storage, water/sewer/trash included, carport parking, great location, views and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*