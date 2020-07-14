804 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

wow! cute, clean and cozy tempe 3/2 townhouse with custom tile floors, updated paint, vaulted ceilings, updated bathrooms, private patio, storage, water/sewer/trash included, carport parking, great location, views and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*