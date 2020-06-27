Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 801 W PARKWAY Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
801 W PARKWAY Boulevard
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
801 W PARKWAY Boulevard
801 West Parkway Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
801 West Parkway Boulevard, Tempe, AZ 85281
Marilyn Ann
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 W PARKWAY Boulevard have any available units?
801 W PARKWAY Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
Is 801 W PARKWAY Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
801 W PARKWAY Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 W PARKWAY Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 801 W PARKWAY Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 801 W PARKWAY Boulevard offer parking?
No, 801 W PARKWAY Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 801 W PARKWAY Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 W PARKWAY Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 W PARKWAY Boulevard have a pool?
No, 801 W PARKWAY Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 801 W PARKWAY Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 801 W PARKWAY Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 801 W PARKWAY Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 W PARKWAY Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 W PARKWAY Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 W PARKWAY Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85284
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Similar Pages
Tempe 1 Bedrooms
Tempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with Parking
Tempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Tempe
Riverside
Sunset
Holdeman
North Tempe Indian Bend
Hughes Acres
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
Rio Salado College
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College