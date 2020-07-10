All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 800 West 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
800 West 12th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:49 AM

800 West 12th Street

800 W 12th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

800 W 12th St, Tempe, AZ 85281
Mitchell Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to ASU, Tempe Town Lake, Mill Avenue, public transportation w/quick access to L-101, L-202, I-10, US 60 and near scores of dining & entertainment venues, this single level charmer is situated on a larger, manicured lot and features over 2,000 sq ft of living space, lots of natural light with super large bedrooms, an extra den/tween room/office or living space, huge covered patio out back with cozy covered patio out front, indoor laundry, generous kitchen boasting matching stainless appliances incl fridge, island, loads of storage & counter space and perfect for a family looking to be in the heart of eclectic Dual pane windows!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email AJ@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,937.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 West 12th Street have any available units?
800 West 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 West 12th Street have?
Some of 800 West 12th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 West 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 West 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 800 West 12th Street offer parking?
No, 800 West 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 800 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 West 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 West 12th Street have a pool?
No, 800 West 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 800 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 800 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 West 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Rev
3409 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pool
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College