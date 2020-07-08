All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 778 S Beck Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
778 S Beck Ave
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

778 S Beck Ave

778 South Beck Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Sunset
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

778 South Beck Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Available 05/09/20 Beautiful furnished Tempe 3bed 3bath townhouse - Property Id: 266530

Beautiful property located minutes from ASU and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport! 3 bedroom 3 bathroom with 2 car garage also has community pool and grills.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266530
Property Id 266530

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5723554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 778 S Beck Ave have any available units?
778 S Beck Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 778 S Beck Ave have?
Some of 778 S Beck Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 778 S Beck Ave currently offering any rent specials?
778 S Beck Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 778 S Beck Ave pet-friendly?
No, 778 S Beck Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 778 S Beck Ave offer parking?
Yes, 778 S Beck Ave offers parking.
Does 778 S Beck Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 778 S Beck Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 778 S Beck Ave have a pool?
Yes, 778 S Beck Ave has a pool.
Does 778 S Beck Ave have accessible units?
No, 778 S Beck Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 778 S Beck Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 778 S Beck Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Emerson Mill Avenue by Mark-Taylor
101 W 5th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Capella by Mark-Taylor
1155 W Elliot Rd
Tempe, AZ 85284
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Regency
1100 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College