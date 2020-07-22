7706 S TAYLOR Drive

Amenities

Location * Location *Very High Demand Townhome Community*Community Pool * Spa *Tennis Courts *Community RV and Boat Parking Area* Greenbelt Common* Great Room with Fireplace*Home Has Brand New Master Bath with Huge Walk In Shower* Excellent Floor Plan* Ceiling Fans*Sorry No Pets*