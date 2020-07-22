All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:11 AM

7706 S TAYLOR Drive

7706 South Taylor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7706 South Taylor Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284
Villas las Palmas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Location * Location *Very High Demand Townhome Community*Community Pool * Spa *Tennis Courts *Community RV and Boat Parking Area* Greenbelt Common* Great Room with Fireplace*Home Has Brand New Master Bath with Huge Walk In Shower* Excellent Floor Plan* Ceiling Fans*Sorry No Pets*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7706 S TAYLOR Drive have any available units?
7706 S TAYLOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 7706 S TAYLOR Drive have?
Some of 7706 S TAYLOR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7706 S TAYLOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7706 S TAYLOR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7706 S TAYLOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7706 S TAYLOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 7706 S TAYLOR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7706 S TAYLOR Drive offers parking.
Does 7706 S TAYLOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7706 S TAYLOR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7706 S TAYLOR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7706 S TAYLOR Drive has a pool.
Does 7706 S TAYLOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 7706 S TAYLOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7706 S TAYLOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7706 S TAYLOR Drive has units with dishwashers.
