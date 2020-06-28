All apartments in Tempe
7700 South Bonarden Lane
Last updated September 20 2019 at 9:06 PM

7700 South Bonarden Lane

7700 South Bonarden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7700 South Bonarden Lane, Tempe, AZ 85284

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in Tempe. Spacious kitchen with gray cabinets and countertops with subway tile backsplash. Shutter and ceiling fans throughout! Stunning master bedroom and bathroom. Incredible backyard! Close to great food and entertainment! No cats!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 South Bonarden Lane have any available units?
7700 South Bonarden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 7700 South Bonarden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7700 South Bonarden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 South Bonarden Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7700 South Bonarden Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7700 South Bonarden Lane offer parking?
No, 7700 South Bonarden Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7700 South Bonarden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7700 South Bonarden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 South Bonarden Lane have a pool?
No, 7700 South Bonarden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7700 South Bonarden Lane have accessible units?
No, 7700 South Bonarden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 South Bonarden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7700 South Bonarden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7700 South Bonarden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7700 South Bonarden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
