754 S BECK Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Gorgeously Remodeled Townhome in Abby Lane. 3 bedroom and 3 bath home boasts granite counters, glass backsplash, tile and wood flooring throughout, upgraded tiled bathrooms. All appliances included. Lots of upgrades, next to pool & furthest unit from street. Community includes pool & spa. This townhome is close distance to the Metro light rail, Tempe Town Lake, Mill Avenue with tons of shops and restaurants, ASU and everything else downtown Tempe has to offer! This one will not last long.