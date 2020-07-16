All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

754 S BECK Avenue

754 South Beck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

754 South Beck Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Gorgeously Remodeled Townhome in Abby Lane. 3 bedroom and 3 bath home boasts granite counters, glass backsplash, tile and wood flooring throughout, upgraded tiled bathrooms. All appliances included. Lots of upgrades, next to pool & furthest unit from street. Community includes pool & spa. This townhome is close distance to the Metro light rail, Tempe Town Lake, Mill Avenue with tons of shops and restaurants, ASU and everything else downtown Tempe has to offer! This one will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 S BECK Avenue have any available units?
754 S BECK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 754 S BECK Avenue have?
Some of 754 S BECK Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 S BECK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
754 S BECK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 S BECK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 754 S BECK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 754 S BECK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 754 S BECK Avenue offers parking.
Does 754 S BECK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 754 S BECK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 S BECK Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 754 S BECK Avenue has a pool.
Does 754 S BECK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 754 S BECK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 754 S BECK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 754 S BECK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
