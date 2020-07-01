745 E MCNAIR Drive

APPLICATION ACCEPTED. 3-bedroom, 2-bath home with 2-car garage in Tempe, and no HOA. Near ASU, shopping, dining, Temple Public Library and Community Center. Tenant to pay 1.8% tax monthly and one-time $95 admin fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
