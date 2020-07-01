All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 745 E MCNAIR Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
745 E MCNAIR Drive
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:26 PM

745 E MCNAIR Drive

745 East Mcnair Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

745 East Mcnair Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
APPLICATION ACCEPTED. 3-bedroom, 2-bath home with 2-car garage in Tempe, and no HOA. Near ASU, shopping, dining, Temple Public Library and Community Center. Tenant to pay 1.8% tax monthly and one-time $95 admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 E MCNAIR Drive have any available units?
745 E MCNAIR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 E MCNAIR Drive have?
Some of 745 E MCNAIR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 E MCNAIR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
745 E MCNAIR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 E MCNAIR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 745 E MCNAIR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 745 E MCNAIR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 745 E MCNAIR Drive offers parking.
Does 745 E MCNAIR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 E MCNAIR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 E MCNAIR Drive have a pool?
No, 745 E MCNAIR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 745 E MCNAIR Drive have accessible units?
No, 745 E MCNAIR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 745 E MCNAIR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 E MCNAIR Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mercury on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Sunset Villas
1415 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE
615 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College