Tempe, AZ
7331 S Jentilly Lane
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

7331 S Jentilly Lane

7331 South Jentilly Lane · No Longer Available
Tempe
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pools
Pet Friendly Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7331 South Jentilly Lane, Tempe, AZ 85283
Galleria

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7331 S Jentilly Lane Available 09/01/19 BEAUTIFUL SOUTH TEMPE TOWNHOME! - Don't wait to see this lovely 2 bedroom townhome with a gorgeous view of the park from your private patio! All appliances included! Cute courtyard with patio furniture waiting for you! Two-car garage! Just a great location!

(RLNE4109934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7331 S Jentilly Lane have any available units?
7331 S Jentilly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 7331 S Jentilly Lane have?
Some of 7331 S Jentilly Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7331 S Jentilly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7331 S Jentilly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7331 S Jentilly Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7331 S Jentilly Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7331 S Jentilly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7331 S Jentilly Lane offers parking.
Does 7331 S Jentilly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7331 S Jentilly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7331 S Jentilly Lane have a pool?
No, 7331 S Jentilly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7331 S Jentilly Lane have accessible units?
No, 7331 S Jentilly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7331 S Jentilly Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7331 S Jentilly Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
