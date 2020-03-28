All apartments in Tempe
717 East Cornell Drive
717 East Cornell Drive

717 East Cornell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

717 East Cornell Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Kiwanis Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,318 sf home is located in Tempe, AZ. Features include tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black and white appliances, dining area and car port. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 East Cornell Drive have any available units?
717 East Cornell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 East Cornell Drive have?
Some of 717 East Cornell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 East Cornell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
717 East Cornell Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 East Cornell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 East Cornell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 717 East Cornell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 717 East Cornell Drive does offer parking.
Does 717 East Cornell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 East Cornell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 East Cornell Drive have a pool?
No, 717 East Cornell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 717 East Cornell Drive have accessible units?
No, 717 East Cornell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 717 East Cornell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 East Cornell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
