Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
6743 S. Lakeshore
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6743 S. Lakeshore
6743 South Lakeshore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6743 South Lakeshore Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Tempe Gardens
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 4 BEDROOMS & FAMILY ROOM. NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS AND COUNTER TOP, KYRENE/MARCOS SCHOOL AREA. GREAT LOCATION REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED.
(RLNE5132859)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6743 S. Lakeshore have any available units?
6743 S. Lakeshore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
Is 6743 S. Lakeshore currently offering any rent specials?
6743 S. Lakeshore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6743 S. Lakeshore pet-friendly?
Yes, 6743 S. Lakeshore is pet friendly.
Does 6743 S. Lakeshore offer parking?
No, 6743 S. Lakeshore does not offer parking.
Does 6743 S. Lakeshore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6743 S. Lakeshore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6743 S. Lakeshore have a pool?
No, 6743 S. Lakeshore does not have a pool.
Does 6743 S. Lakeshore have accessible units?
No, 6743 S. Lakeshore does not have accessible units.
Does 6743 S. Lakeshore have units with dishwashers?
No, 6743 S. Lakeshore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6743 S. Lakeshore have units with air conditioning?
No, 6743 S. Lakeshore does not have units with air conditioning.
