Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
6743 S DENNIS Drive
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:19 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6743 S DENNIS Drive
6743 S Dennis Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6743 S Dennis Dr, Tempe, AZ 85283
Terrace Walk
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TWO STORY 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND TILE ROOF LOCATED IN CULDESAC LOT. SEPARATE FAMILY & LIVING AREAS. ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. KITCHEN REMODELED 2018
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6743 S DENNIS Drive have any available units?
6743 S DENNIS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6743 S DENNIS Drive have?
Some of 6743 S DENNIS Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6743 S DENNIS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6743 S DENNIS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6743 S DENNIS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6743 S DENNIS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 6743 S DENNIS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6743 S DENNIS Drive offers parking.
Does 6743 S DENNIS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6743 S DENNIS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6743 S DENNIS Drive have a pool?
No, 6743 S DENNIS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6743 S DENNIS Drive have accessible units?
No, 6743 S DENNIS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6743 S DENNIS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6743 S DENNIS Drive has units with dishwashers.
