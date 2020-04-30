All apartments in Tempe
6510 South Hazelton Lane
6510 South Hazelton Lane

6510 South Hazelton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6510 South Hazelton Lane, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Very nice 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home in a gated Tempe community with wood floor and tile throughout! Open floor plan, spacious living area with fireplace. Large master bedroom and bathroom. 2-car garage! Water softener! Water, sewer, trash, and front yard landscaping included with rent! Great community pool with all fees paid by the owner! Close to great food and entertainment!

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 pets max under 25lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6510 South Hazelton Lane have any available units?
6510 South Hazelton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6510 South Hazelton Lane have?
Some of 6510 South Hazelton Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6510 South Hazelton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6510 South Hazelton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6510 South Hazelton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6510 South Hazelton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6510 South Hazelton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6510 South Hazelton Lane offers parking.
Does 6510 South Hazelton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6510 South Hazelton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6510 South Hazelton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6510 South Hazelton Lane has a pool.
Does 6510 South Hazelton Lane have accessible units?
No, 6510 South Hazelton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6510 South Hazelton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6510 South Hazelton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
