6510 South Hazelton Lane

Very nice 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home in a gated Tempe community with wood floor and tile throughout! Open floor plan, spacious living area with fireplace. Large master bedroom and bathroom. 2-car garage! Water softener! Water, sewer, trash, and front yard landscaping included with rent! Great community pool with all fees paid by the owner! Close to great food and entertainment!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 pets max under 25lb)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.