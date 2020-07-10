All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 18 2019 at 1:33 PM

6440 South Willow Drive

6440 South Willow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6440 South Willow Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a4fb4a027 ---- *Location! Location! Location!! .Single level home, end unit .Living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and plant shelves .Ceiling fans throughout .Kitchen with range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave .Master bedroom door to rear patio, walk-in closet .Master bathroom has sunken tile tub and tile floor .Inside utility closet with washer/dryer hookups only .Two car garage with auto-opener .Storage in garage .Front yard maintained by association; rear yard low maintenance .Community pool .*ALL NEW FLOORING 2019* *1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. *Security Deposits: ? $1125 Refundable ? $300 Non-refundable redecorating fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6440 South Willow Drive have any available units?
6440 South Willow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6440 South Willow Drive have?
Some of 6440 South Willow Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6440 South Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6440 South Willow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6440 South Willow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6440 South Willow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6440 South Willow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6440 South Willow Drive offers parking.
Does 6440 South Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6440 South Willow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6440 South Willow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6440 South Willow Drive has a pool.
Does 6440 South Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 6440 South Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6440 South Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6440 South Willow Drive has units with dishwashers.

