6440 South Willow Drive

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a4fb4a027 ---- *Location! Location! Location!! .Single level home, end unit .Living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and plant shelves .Ceiling fans throughout .Kitchen with range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave .Master bedroom door to rear patio, walk-in closet .Master bathroom has sunken tile tub and tile floor .Inside utility closet with washer/dryer hookups only .Two car garage with auto-opener .Storage in garage .Front yard maintained by association; rear yard low maintenance .Community pool .*ALL NEW FLOORING 2019* *1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. *Security Deposits: ? $1125 Refundable ? $300 Non-refundable redecorating fee