2 BD 2 BA TOWNHOME IN BRADLEY MANOR IN TEMPE. CERAMIC TILE, NEUTRAL COLORS, BRICK FIREPLACE, PATIO, COMMUNITY POOL, NEAR PARK AREA, ALL APPLIANCES, ALL IN CONVENIENT LOCATION IN GREAT COMMUNITY. NEW CARPET, FRESH PAINT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6408 S NEWBERRY Road have any available units?
6408 S NEWBERRY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6408 S NEWBERRY Road have?
Some of 6408 S NEWBERRY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6408 S NEWBERRY Road currently offering any rent specials?
6408 S NEWBERRY Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.