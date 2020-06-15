All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 29 2019 at 12:59 PM

6408 S NEWBERRY Road

6408 South Newberry Road · (480) 969-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6408 South Newberry Road, Tempe, AZ 85283
Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
2 BD 2 BA TOWNHOME IN BRADLEY MANOR IN TEMPE. CERAMIC TILE, NEUTRAL COLORS, BRICK FIREPLACE, PATIO, COMMUNITY POOL, NEAR PARK AREA, ALL APPLIANCES, ALL IN CONVENIENT LOCATION IN GREAT COMMUNITY. NEW CARPET, FRESH PAINT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 S NEWBERRY Road have any available units?
6408 S NEWBERRY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6408 S NEWBERRY Road have?
Some of 6408 S NEWBERRY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6408 S NEWBERRY Road currently offering any rent specials?
6408 S NEWBERRY Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 S NEWBERRY Road pet-friendly?
No, 6408 S NEWBERRY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 6408 S NEWBERRY Road offer parking?
No, 6408 S NEWBERRY Road does not offer parking.
Does 6408 S NEWBERRY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 S NEWBERRY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 S NEWBERRY Road have a pool?
Yes, 6408 S NEWBERRY Road has a pool.
Does 6408 S NEWBERRY Road have accessible units?
No, 6408 S NEWBERRY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 S NEWBERRY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6408 S NEWBERRY Road has units with dishwashers.
