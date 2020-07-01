All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
633 W SOUTHERN Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

633 W SOUTHERN Avenue

633 W Southern Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

633 W Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282
Kyrene-Superstition

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Split bedroom single level. Bright open plan with vaulted ceilings and skylights. Remodeled. Tile flooring. Granite countertops. Community pool. Washer/Dryer/Fridge. French doors to walled courtyard from master bedroom and living room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue have any available units?
633 W SOUTHERN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue have?
Some of 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
633 W SOUTHERN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue offer parking?
No, 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue has a pool.
Does 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Capella by Mark-Taylor
1155 W Elliot Rd
Tempe, AZ 85284
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside
625 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College