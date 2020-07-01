633 W Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282 Kyrene-Superstition
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Split bedroom single level. Bright open plan with vaulted ceilings and skylights. Remodeled. Tile flooring. Granite countertops. Community pool. Washer/Dryer/Fridge. French doors to walled courtyard from master bedroom and living room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue have any available units?
633 W SOUTHERN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue have?
Some of 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
633 W SOUTHERN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.