Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Worthington Place Downtown Tempe Ground Floor Condo - Less than a mile from Mill Ave, this centrally located Tempe Condo is in the prefect area! Quick has access to everything you want and need in Tempe! Carpet and tile flooring in the property, all appliances included even a washer. Spacious bedrooms and two full baths give you plenty of room here. Patio faces into a beautiful green common area, perfect for enjoying the space. Unit comes with a covered parking spot. Call Western Vistas today to schedule your showing at (623) 877-9400.



Pets allowed pending approval



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5829132)