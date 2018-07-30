All apartments in Tempe
6126 S ROOSEVELT Street
6126 S ROOSEVELT Street

6126 S Roosevelt St · No Longer Available
Location

6126 S Roosevelt St, Tempe, AZ 85283
Kiwanis Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Unique opportunity! Rent a BRAND NEW home in Tempe!! This home features 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths with 2-car garage. Loaded with upgrades! Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances, spacious Pantry, updated shaker cabinets, Wood-look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, 2-tone designer paint, Spacious Master bedroom with Spa like master bathroom, Huge loft perfect for entertaining, 2nd master or mother in law suite downstairs equip with another gorgeous bathroom. brushed nickle hardware and lighting throughout,ceiling fans, 2-in blinds and more! Wilson Townhomes offers a community pool, grass areas. Ask about our move-in promotions! Reserve your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6126 S ROOSEVELT Street have any available units?
6126 S ROOSEVELT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6126 S ROOSEVELT Street have?
Some of 6126 S ROOSEVELT Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6126 S ROOSEVELT Street currently offering any rent specials?
6126 S ROOSEVELT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6126 S ROOSEVELT Street pet-friendly?
No, 6126 S ROOSEVELT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 6126 S ROOSEVELT Street offer parking?
Yes, 6126 S ROOSEVELT Street offers parking.
Does 6126 S ROOSEVELT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6126 S ROOSEVELT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6126 S ROOSEVELT Street have a pool?
Yes, 6126 S ROOSEVELT Street has a pool.
Does 6126 S ROOSEVELT Street have accessible units?
No, 6126 S ROOSEVELT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6126 S ROOSEVELT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6126 S ROOSEVELT Street has units with dishwashers.

