Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
6116 S COLLEGE Avenue
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:02 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6116 S COLLEGE Avenue
6116 South College Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6116 South College Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85283
Kiwanis Park
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 bedroom. 1.75 Bath. newly remodeled.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6116 S COLLEGE Avenue have any available units?
6116 S COLLEGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6116 S COLLEGE Avenue have?
Some of 6116 S COLLEGE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6116 S COLLEGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6116 S COLLEGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6116 S COLLEGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6116 S COLLEGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 6116 S COLLEGE Avenue offer parking?
No, 6116 S COLLEGE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6116 S COLLEGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6116 S COLLEGE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6116 S COLLEGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6116 S COLLEGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6116 S COLLEGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6116 S COLLEGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6116 S COLLEGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6116 S COLLEGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
