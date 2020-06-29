All apartments in Tempe
6110 S Roosevelt St
6110 S Roosevelt St

6110 S Roosevelt St · No Longer Available
Location

6110 S Roosevelt St, Tempe, AZ 85283
Kiwanis Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Unique opportunity! Rent a BRAND NEW home in Tempe!! This home features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths with 2-car garage. Loaded with upgrades! Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances, updated shaker cabinets, wood-look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, 2-tone designer paint, Spacious Master bedroom with a Spa like master bathroom. Brushed Nickel hardware and lighting throughout, ceiling fans, 2-in blinds and more! Wilson Townhomes offers a community pool, grass areas. Ask about our move-in promotions! Reserve your home today!Â 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6110 S Roosevelt St have any available units?
6110 S Roosevelt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6110 S Roosevelt St have?
Some of 6110 S Roosevelt St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6110 S Roosevelt St currently offering any rent specials?
6110 S Roosevelt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6110 S Roosevelt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6110 S Roosevelt St is pet friendly.
Does 6110 S Roosevelt St offer parking?
Yes, 6110 S Roosevelt St offers parking.
Does 6110 S Roosevelt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6110 S Roosevelt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6110 S Roosevelt St have a pool?
Yes, 6110 S Roosevelt St has a pool.
Does 6110 S Roosevelt St have accessible units?
No, 6110 S Roosevelt St does not have accessible units.
Does 6110 S Roosevelt St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6110 S Roosevelt St has units with dishwashers.
