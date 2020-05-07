All apartments in Tempe
6101 S WILSON Street
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:56 AM

6101 S WILSON Street

6101 South Wilson Street · No Longer Available
Location

6101 South Wilson Street, Tempe, AZ 85283
Pepperwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Unique opportunity! Rent a BRAND NEW home in Tempe!! This home features 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths with 2-car garage. Loaded with upgrades! Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances, spacious Pantry, updated shaker cabinets, Wood-look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, 2-tone designer paint, Spacious Master bedroom with Spa like master bathroom, Huge loft perfect for entertaining, 2nd master or mother in law suite downstairs equip with another gorgeous bathroom. brushed nickle hardware and lighting throughout,ceiling fans, 2-in blinds and more! Wilson Townhomes offers a community pool, grass areas. Ask about our move-in promotions! Reserve your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 S WILSON Street have any available units?
6101 S WILSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6101 S WILSON Street have?
Some of 6101 S WILSON Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 S WILSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
6101 S WILSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 S WILSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 6101 S WILSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 6101 S WILSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 6101 S WILSON Street offers parking.
Does 6101 S WILSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6101 S WILSON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 S WILSON Street have a pool?
Yes, 6101 S WILSON Street has a pool.
Does 6101 S WILSON Street have accessible units?
No, 6101 S WILSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 S WILSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6101 S WILSON Street has units with dishwashers.
