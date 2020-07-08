609 E. Mesquite Cir. #C-117

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking pool

Available August! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 level townhomes available for rent in the Papago Park Village community on College & Curry, located just across the lake from ASU! This is an amazing location next to Papago Park (park, lake, dog run, baseball, basketball, running/biking trails). One minute walk to Tempe Town Lake, ten minute walk to ASU campus & light rail station!! All 3 bedroom units have 2 levels with vaulted ceilings. Large living room with a fireplace. Open kitchen with countertop & bar facing the living room. All units include a private patio and storage closet. All appliances included with full size washer/dryer. In addition to lake and park, the community has three nice pool areas.



