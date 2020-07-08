All apartments in Tempe
609 E. Mesquite Cir. #C-117
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

609 E. Mesquite Cir. #C-117

609 East Mesquite Circle · (480) 588-5333 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

609 East Mesquite Circle, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
pool
Available August! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 level townhomes available for rent in the Papago Park Village community on College & Curry, located just across the lake from ASU! This is an amazing location next to Papago Park (park, lake, dog run, baseball, basketball, running/biking trails). One minute walk to Tempe Town Lake, ten minute walk to ASU campus & light rail station!! All 3 bedroom units have 2 levels with vaulted ceilings. Large living room with a fireplace. Open kitchen with countertop & bar facing the living room. All units include a private patio and storage closet. All appliances included with full size washer/dryer. In addition to lake and park, the community has three nice pool areas.

If you have questions or would like to arrange a viewing, please send us an email or call 480-588-5333 x1. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 E. Mesquite Cir. #C-117 have any available units?
609 E. Mesquite Cir. #C-117 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 E. Mesquite Cir. #C-117 have?
Some of 609 E. Mesquite Cir. #C-117's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 E. Mesquite Cir. #C-117 currently offering any rent specials?
609 E. Mesquite Cir. #C-117 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 E. Mesquite Cir. #C-117 pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 E. Mesquite Cir. #C-117 is pet friendly.
Does 609 E. Mesquite Cir. #C-117 offer parking?
Yes, 609 E. Mesquite Cir. #C-117 offers parking.
Does 609 E. Mesquite Cir. #C-117 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 E. Mesquite Cir. #C-117 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 E. Mesquite Cir. #C-117 have a pool?
Yes, 609 E. Mesquite Cir. #C-117 has a pool.
Does 609 E. Mesquite Cir. #C-117 have accessible units?
No, 609 E. Mesquite Cir. #C-117 does not have accessible units.
Does 609 E. Mesquite Cir. #C-117 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 E. Mesquite Cir. #C-117 has units with dishwashers.
