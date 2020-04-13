All apartments in Tempe
604 South Roosevelt Street
604 South Roosevelt Street

604 South Roosevelt Street · (480) 696-6776
Location

604 South Roosevelt Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$899

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Great 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Tempe! Single story. Kitchen with white cabinets, and black appliances. Tile flooring. Nice size bedroom and mirrored closet. Stacked washer and dryer. Residents of Roosevelt Place Apartments enjoy the close proximity to all that downtown Tempe has to offer. Tons of dining, shopping, and entertainment options.

**Property was staged for photos, it is not furnished and it is completely vacant.**

Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 South Roosevelt Street have any available units?
604 South Roosevelt Street has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 604 South Roosevelt Street currently offering any rent specials?
604 South Roosevelt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 South Roosevelt Street pet-friendly?
No, 604 South Roosevelt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 604 South Roosevelt Street offer parking?
No, 604 South Roosevelt Street does not offer parking.
Does 604 South Roosevelt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 South Roosevelt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 South Roosevelt Street have a pool?
No, 604 South Roosevelt Street does not have a pool.
Does 604 South Roosevelt Street have accessible units?
No, 604 South Roosevelt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 604 South Roosevelt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 South Roosevelt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 South Roosevelt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 South Roosevelt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
