All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 604 E JULIE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
604 E JULIE Drive
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

604 E JULIE Drive

604 East Julie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

604 East Julie Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Kiwanis Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 E JULIE Drive have any available units?
604 E JULIE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 E JULIE Drive have?
Some of 604 E JULIE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 E JULIE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
604 E JULIE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 E JULIE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 604 E JULIE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 604 E JULIE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 604 E JULIE Drive offers parking.
Does 604 E JULIE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 E JULIE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 E JULIE Drive have a pool?
No, 604 E JULIE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 604 E JULIE Drive have accessible units?
No, 604 E JULIE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 604 E JULIE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 E JULIE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset Villas
1415 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
University Park
1015 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College