Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:49 PM

602 W 9TH Street

602 West 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

602 West 9th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Mitchell Park East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Perfect for family or Students. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment AND ASU. Four bedrooms and two baths with private pool. Established safe neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 W 9TH Street have any available units?
602 W 9TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 W 9TH Street have?
Some of 602 W 9TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 W 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
602 W 9TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 W 9TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 602 W 9TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 602 W 9TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 602 W 9TH Street offers parking.
Does 602 W 9TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 W 9TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 W 9TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 602 W 9TH Street has a pool.
Does 602 W 9TH Street have accessible units?
No, 602 W 9TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 602 W 9TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 W 9TH Street has units with dishwashers.
