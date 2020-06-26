Rent Calculator
602 W 9TH Street
602 West 9th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
602 West 9th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Mitchell Park East
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Perfect for family or Students. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment AND ASU. Four bedrooms and two baths with private pool. Established safe neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 602 W 9TH Street have any available units?
602 W 9TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 602 W 9TH Street have?
Some of 602 W 9TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 602 W 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
602 W 9TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 W 9TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 602 W 9TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 602 W 9TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 602 W 9TH Street offers parking.
Does 602 W 9TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 W 9TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 W 9TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 602 W 9TH Street has a pool.
Does 602 W 9TH Street have accessible units?
No, 602 W 9TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 602 W 9TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 W 9TH Street has units with dishwashers.
