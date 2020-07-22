All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 1 2020 at 7:50 PM

600 West Grove Parkway

600 West Grove Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

600 West Grove Parkway, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
wow! absolutely gorgeous cute, clean and cozy tempe premium upper level 2/1 condo with all custom hardwood floors, fresh interior paint, spacious kitchen to living room transition flow with fireplace, huge split master with dual closets, carport parking, gated, community pool, storage, mountain views, tranquil patio, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 West Grove Parkway have any available units?
600 West Grove Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 West Grove Parkway have?
Some of 600 West Grove Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 West Grove Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
600 West Grove Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 West Grove Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 600 West Grove Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 600 West Grove Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 600 West Grove Parkway offers parking.
Does 600 West Grove Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 West Grove Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 West Grove Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 600 West Grove Parkway has a pool.
Does 600 West Grove Parkway have accessible units?
No, 600 West Grove Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 600 West Grove Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 West Grove Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
