Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:00 PM

599 W 5th Street

599 W 5th St · (602) 740-3916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

599 W 5th St, Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
Unique Home built in 1926 only a couple of blocks from downtown Tempe, ASU & Mill Ave. 2 covered parking spots in rear of property. This property is a rare find in Tempe. Pool Maintenance and Landscaping included. Adobe brick, basement, fireplace & wood flooring. Terra Cotta tile On Orbit (flag stop) route (Free local bus). 8 min drive to Sky Harbor Int Airport. 1 block from Jaycee Park Rec/Community Center (Baseball, Basketball, Dog Park. Rental Insurance required. $30/adult application fee. Owner/Agent (Joseph Lewis) is a licensed AZ Real Estate Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 599 W 5th Street have any available units?
599 W 5th Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 599 W 5th Street have?
Some of 599 W 5th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 599 W 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
599 W 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 599 W 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 599 W 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 599 W 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 599 W 5th Street does offer parking.
Does 599 W 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 599 W 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 599 W 5th Street have a pool?
Yes, 599 W 5th Street has a pool.
Does 599 W 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 599 W 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 599 W 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 599 W 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
