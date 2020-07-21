All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 596 W. Westchester Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
596 W. Westchester Ave.
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:55 AM

596 W. Westchester Ave.

596 W Westchester Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

596 W Westchester Ave, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Unique opportunity! Rent a BRAND NEW home in Tempe!! This home features 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths with 2-car garage. Loaded with upgrades! Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances, spacious Pantry, updated shaker cabinets, Wood-look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, 2-tone designer paint, Spacious Master bedroom with Spa like master bathroom, Huge loft perfect for entertaining, 2nd master or mother in law suite downstairs equip with another gorgeous bathroom. brushed nickle hardware and lighting throughout,ceiling fans, 2-in blinds and more! Wilson Townhomes offers a community pool, grass areas. Reserve your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 596 W. Westchester Ave. have any available units?
596 W. Westchester Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 596 W. Westchester Ave. have?
Some of 596 W. Westchester Ave.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 596 W. Westchester Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
596 W. Westchester Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 596 W. Westchester Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 596 W. Westchester Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 596 W. Westchester Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 596 W. Westchester Ave. offers parking.
Does 596 W. Westchester Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 596 W. Westchester Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 596 W. Westchester Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 596 W. Westchester Ave. has a pool.
Does 596 W. Westchester Ave. have accessible units?
No, 596 W. Westchester Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 596 W. Westchester Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 596 W. Westchester Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Rev
3409 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
TwentyOne41
2141 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTempe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College