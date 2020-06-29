All apartments in Tempe
593 W Westchester Ave

Location

593 W Westchester Ave, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Unique opportunity! Rent a BRAND NEW home in Tempe!! This home features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths with 2-car garage. Loaded with upgrades! Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances, updated shaker cabinets, wood-look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, 2-tone designer paint, Spacious Master bedroom with a Spa like master bathroom. Brushed nickle hardware and lighting throughout, ceiling fans, 2-in blinds and more! Wilson Townhomes offers a community pool, and grass areas. Reserve your home today!Â 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 593 W Westchester Ave have any available units?
593 W Westchester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 593 W Westchester Ave have?
Some of 593 W Westchester Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 593 W Westchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
593 W Westchester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 593 W Westchester Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 593 W Westchester Ave is pet friendly.
Does 593 W Westchester Ave offer parking?
Yes, 593 W Westchester Ave offers parking.
Does 593 W Westchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 593 W Westchester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 593 W Westchester Ave have a pool?
Yes, 593 W Westchester Ave has a pool.
Does 593 W Westchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 593 W Westchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 593 W Westchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 593 W Westchester Ave has units with dishwashers.
