591 W WESTCHESTER Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Unique opportunity! Rent a BRAND NEW home in Tempe!! This home features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths with 2-car garage. Loaded with upgrades! Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances, updated shaker cabinets, wood-look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, 2-tone designer paint, Spacious Master bedroom with a Spa like master bathroom. Brushed nickle hardware and lighting throughout, ceiling fans, 2-in blinds and more! Wilson Townhomes offers a community pool, and grass areas. Reserve your home today!