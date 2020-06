Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

TOTALLY REMODELED LARGER FAMILY HOME WITH FAMILY ROOM. VIRTUALLY EVERYTHING WAS REPLACED LAST YEAR! NEWER KITCHEN, BATHS, FLOORING, WINDOWS, DOORS, EXTERIOR STUCCO AND EXTERIOR STORAGE SHED, WITH ARTIFICIAL TURF IN YARD. MUST SEE INSIDE! THIS LOCATION IS IDEAL FOR FAMILIES WITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CHILDREN AS HOUSE IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER FROM WOOD ELEMENTARY.NO PETS.